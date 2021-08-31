Even prior to the outbreak of the European war, public men in India had come to recognise that the Indian prison system was a little out of date and needed considerable improvement and the gravamen of the charge against the Government— if it was a charge at all — was that India was still far behind the other civilised countries in the matter of the treatment of criminals. The Government of India had constituted a Committee with a Madras civilian, having some experience of jail administration in the Southern Presidency, as its President, to make a comprehensive survey of jail administration in the western countries and make recommendations, after recording evidence of experts, to “bring the jail administration (in India) up-to-date.” As we had already remarked the Committee had shown in many of its multifarious recommendations a desire that Indian prison conditions should approximate to the humanitarian conceptions of jail reform, but they had not suggested anything like a perfect scheme of reform.
A hundred years ago August 31, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (August 31, 1921): Prison reform
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 1:08:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-august-31-1921-prison-reform/article36188043.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story