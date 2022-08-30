(From the Archives, August 30) Wrong mix-up in drug

Madras, Aug. 29: At least 14 children have died in the city in recent weeks following administration of a drug manufactured by a local firm. 13 of them died at the Children’s Hospital, Egmore. The drug produced as a syrup was intended to be administered for bringing down the temperature and for relieving aches and pains. The authorities of the hospital said all the 13 cases were brought to the hospital in a serious condition after the drug was administered by the general practitioners. Following complaints, the State Drug Controller had seized stocks of the drug in the market and samples were sent to the King Institute, Guindy, for examination. The test has shown that some batches of the medicine contained the toxic substance ‘Di-ethylene Glycol’. Dr. V. Balagopal Raju, Director, Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital, Egmore, said, “The cases brought to the hospital suffered from Anuria (failure to pass urine) after administration of the drug, paracetamol. The deaths are suspected to be due to accidental mixing up of ‘Di-ethylene Glycol’ instead of ‘Propylene Glycol’ in certain batches of the drug. All doctors and parents warned not to use the drug and turn over the stock to the State Drug Controller. The doctors who have prescribed this drug are requested to withdraw the medicine.”

