(From the Archives, August 30) Merchants’ demand

August 29, 2022 23:04 IST

Bombay, Aug. 29: The Indian Merchants Chamber and Bureau have addressed a letter to the Revenue and Agricultural Department of the Government of India in the one subject of the proposed direct wireless communication between India and the United Kingdom. While expressing satisfaction at the abandonment of the “unsatisfactory scheme” of working through Egypt which was favoured by the English post office, the Bureau wants to be reassured that no scheme with regard to wireless projects would ultimately be passed without the approval of the Indian legislature. The Bureau urges for serious consideration of the present state of depleted finances of the country and grave economic crisis through which it is passing. In conclusion, they expect an assurance by the Government of India that no wireless schemes will be adopted without the Indian legislature being consulted and without proper investigation.

