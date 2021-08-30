From the Archives (August 30, 1921): Manual Training in Education.

Education is generally regarded as a means to an end, an investment calculated to yield a substantial return in the form of a decent employment. It is also evident that the glamour about education is day by day waning because the present day education “does not pay.” Several suggestions are made as to how the present day education could be improved so that it might produce more healthy, independent and capable men of practical wisdom with a wider outlook of men and things than the puisne graduate, uncertain of his profession, weak in health and forlorn about his future. Not the least among the suggestions is the introduction of Manual Training as an essential part of the school work. A Swedish educationist had stated that Manual Training would instil a taste for and love of bodily labour, develop independence and self reliance, cultivate habits of order, neatness, accuracy and perseverance, train the eye and give a general dexterity of hand and promote the development of the physical powers. Mr. M. Jules Ferry, the great advocate of manual training in France stated that, in order the value and nobility of Manual Training should be recognised by people, it should find a place in the school curriculum.