From the Archives (August 3, 1921): Difficulties for Indian students.

03 August 2021 00:15 IST

The difficulties which Indian students have to undergo especially in the initial stages of their stay in England have not received sufficient attention in this country. Consequently the unofficial agencies working to help our youths by providing a ready home to welcome them in an alien land and saving them from the various pitfalls to which they are exposed in a strange society, have not received the support they are entitled to get from all well-to-do and patriotic Indians. The Y.M.C.A. hostel for Indian students in London, known as the Shakespeare Hut, seems to be one such institution. Its work and service is spoken of in highly appreciative terms by eminent Indians who have visited England. They draw pointed attention to the facilities provided in the hostel for mutual understanding between English and Indian youths and the cultivation of a liberal culture. The hostel it need hardly be said deserves the support of the Indian educated public.

