From the Archives (August 3, 1920): Mr. Montagu as viceroy.(From an editorial)

03 August 2020 00:15 IST

The campaign that is being carried on in England to secure the appointment of Mr. Montagu as the next Viceroy will create more amusement than approval in this country. Apparently that campaign is being pursued with all the vigour and verisimilitude that one has learnt to associate with Montaguite enterprises and, besides banquets and luncheons which have resolved themselves into mutual admiration societies, there is talk, according to our special correspondent, of getting up a deputation to the Premier which will impress upon him the fact that the whole of India is single-mindedly swelling the chorus of “We want Montagu.” So far as Mr. Montagu is concerned, we do not suppose he particularly longs to grace the Viceregal throne. In the present temper of the European community and of the bureaucracy as evidenced by Sir Michael O’Dwyer’s statement that many officers are preparing to resign, his position will not exactly be a bed of roses.

