(From the Archives, August 29) Vietnam war will be over: Nixon

August 28, 2022 22:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Aug. 28: President Nixon feels sure that the Vietnam war will be over soon and “not hanging over us in a second term.” He said his conviction “derives from no spectacular breakthrough in Henry Kissinger’s negotiation… but from my own reading of the logic of the situation in Vietnam.” Therefore, President Nixon expects in the next four years to “be paying a lot of attention to our friends and allies — to the Latin Americans, Japan, especially Western Europe” and also to the West Asia difficulties. Mr. Nixon discussed foreign and domestic affairs in an interview published in Newsweek yesterday. Mr. Nixon said he expected that there would be a narrowing of the big lead shown for him in the present public opinion polls over the Democratic Party candidate, Mr. George McGovern. He said there would be “no complacency” in his attitude towards Mr. McGovern, but developments would dictate how vigorously he would campaign.” Discussing foreign affairs, President Nixon was quoted as saying, “We have made a breakthrough with China and Russia. But as  Winston Churchill said, this is not the beginning of the end — it is the end of the beginning. Now we have to exploit the breakthrough — the second phase of the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, for example, and the ripening of our relations with China.” He added that the U.S. should not underestimate the continuing “opposition” of China and the Soviet Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app