Britain and France

August 29, 2022 01:01 IST

London, Aug. 28: For the first time, two first rank powers appear in opposition before the League of Nations. The question in dispute is Tunis and Morocco, about which Britain has placed a motion on the next agenda. The British complain that the French have no right to impose the French nationality on British subjects born in Tunis and Morocco which are not French dominions but merely protectorates. Britain has frequently protested that British subjects of Maltese origin were handcuffed and compelled to join the French army. France contends that she possesses sovereign rights to impose nationality upon foreigners born in protectorates. France refused to submit the dispute to arbitration, whereupon Britain handed over the dispute to Council of the League which meets on August 30.

