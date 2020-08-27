From the Archives (August 27, 1970): Karunanidhi discusses flag demand

27 August 2020 00:15 IST

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi discussed with the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi today the State Government's demand to have a flag of its own. Mr. Karunanidhi told pressmen that the Prime Minister was not shocked by the proposal as she had seen States having separate flags in other countries. The Prime Minister, according to him, repeated what she had stated in Parliament that she would consult the Chief Ministers. Mr. Karunanidhi said he handed over to Mrs. Gandhi a copy of the statement he had made in the State Assembly to-day and the design of the proposed State flag. Mr. Karunanidhi told Mrs. Gandhi that the Tamil Nadu Governor never intended to show disrespect to the national flag. If that were so, it would not have sought to incorporate the national flag in the State flag. He wanted national integration and had no intention to revive the sucessionist demands. Mr. Karunanidhi told pressmen that the Prime Minister did not try to dissuade him from the move. The Chief Minister said in reply to a question that constitutionally and legally there was nothing to prevent the State from having its flag.

Advertising

Advertising