People are but slowly proceeding to realise the immense cost that the country is being made to pay for the changes in the Indian Constitution heralding the advent of a system of spurious responsible Government. One effect of the reforms which the unsophisticated man in the street clearly sees is the striking growth in the civil expenditure in the country brought about it part by the need to bribe the services into silence by way of granting increases in pay, prospects and pensions. The other effect that we witness, is a sort of non-chalant readiness on the part of Governments, central as well as local, to shirk their responsibility in all matters in which they could conveniently do so: the inauguration of responsible government, that is to say, threatens to diffuse and smother responsibility all around.
A hundred years ago August 27, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (August 27, 1921): The cost of dyarchy(From an Editorial)
