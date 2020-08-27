From the Archives (August 27, 1920): The Leper Problem(From an Editorial)

At a meeting this evening under the Presidency of her Excellency Lady Chelsford a lantern lecture on the leper problem in India was delivered by Rev. Brank Oldrieve. Much interest was evinced in the movement and a large and distinguished gathering including a good number of members of the Council were present. H.E. Lady Chlensford in opening the address emphasised that the interest now exhibited on the problem should grow with the growth of years. The leper problem had been by this time sufficiently adverted and it was now only a matter of degree of interest. The amended Leper Act which was going to come before the Imperial Council this session intended to enforce segregation of peuper cases and provide better safeguard for fighting this most infectious and contagious disease. The provincial Government would, after the passage of the proposed amendment, build leper settlements and the land has already been given in this direction by the Bengal government.