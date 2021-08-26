From the Archives (August 26, 1971): Astronauts given hero’s welcome in New York

26 August 2021 00:15 IST

The Apollo-15 astronauts received New York’s traditional hero’s welcome yesterday [New York, Aug. 25] with a mortorcade down Fifth Avenue and a gala reception at City Hall. Mayor John Lindsay rode with them and awarded the city’s gold medal — its highest honour — in the City Hall ceremonies to Col. David Scott, Lt. Col. James Irwin and Maj. Alfred Worden. From the City Hall the astronauts and the wives of two of them went for a lunch at a restaurant in Rockefeller Centre. From there they went to the United Nations where each astronaut was presented by the Secretary-General, U Thant, with a specially minted gold medal with the word “peace” inscribed in each of the five official languages of the United Nations. Earlier appearing on the N.B.C. “to-day” show, Col. David Scott said he and his fellow astronauts followed instructions to eat as much as they could on their trip to the moon. “We only had a very little bit of food left when we returned. We attempted to eat everything,” he said. David R. Scott said in Washington yesterday that he was eager to fly with Soviet cosmonauts in a joint space venture. Speaking at the National Press Club, he said, “I know six cosmonauts personally. I will be glad to fly with any of them any day. And I hope we get that chance.” Commander Scott said space is a universal language and the space programme had already done much for better international relations. The United States and the Soviet space experts have held a series of meetings in Houston and Moscow since last October on possible joint space exploration. Another meeting is scheduled this winter. The astronauts also presented U.N. Secretary-General, U Thant, a plaque honouring the astronauts and cosmonauts who have given their lives in space exploration.

