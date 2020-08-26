From the Archives (August 26, 1970): Inadequate road development(From an editorial)

The handicaps from which road development plans suffer are well-known. Projections of growth of traffic are need-based. But Plan schemes are resources-based. The Fourth Plan has estimated that goods traffic is expected to leap from 40 billion tonne-kilometres in 1968-69 to 84 billion in 1973-74 and passenger traffic from 92 billion passenger kilometres to 140 billion. The proposed outlay of Rs. 829 crores is half of what is considered the minimum required for a satisfactory road network to serve the economy. This lends itself to the complaint that there is no fairness in investment on roads in relation to the revenues accruing from road transport. Turning down the request for a road budget, the Union Minister for Shipping and Transport adduced the argument that roads largely come under States’ jurisdiction and “it would not be possible to bring under one national authority the various taxes imposed on the road users.” While both Central and State authorities are tight-fisted regarding expenditure on roads, the idea that the road transport industry will put up with any amount of fleecing seems to get strengthened in proportion to the pinch they feel in their resources position.