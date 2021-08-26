From the Archives (August 26, 1921): Unrest among mill hands

26 August 2021 00:15 IST

Owing to the long unsettled labour condition in Perambur, the feeling between the Adi-Dravidas and the strikers has become embittered which leads to assault, stone-throwing, or incendiarism, on the part of one party, or the other causing great inconvenience, disquiet and panic among the peaceful inhabitants of the locality. We are informed by the Police that while the Adi-Dravidas were returning to the Mills after their mid-day meal the strikers threw stones at them. But the Adi-Dravidas were prevented by the Police from retaliating and sent to the Mills. Meantime some of the Adi-Dravidas not employed in the Mills threw stones at the Muhammadan huts opposite the Mills. Again at 6:30 P.M. it has been reported that a mob of caste men went to the old Slaughter House Cherri and attacked it with stones and brick-bats. The Police, who happened to be on the scene already, brought the situation well under control. The fusilade of stones was so strong that a Sergeant opened fire and shot one round. The crowd then dispersed.

