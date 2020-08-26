From the Archives (August 26, 1920): Student life in Britain and India

26 August 2020 00:15 IST

At the inaugural meeting of the Literary Society of the Hindu Theological High School, George Town, Mr. S. Satyamurthy delivered a lecture on student life in Great Britain and in India under the Chairmanship of Mr. S. Kasturi Ranga Iyengar. The lecturer delivered a most inspiring and instructive lecture for over an hour. He said that almost the first phenomenon which struck any Indian visitor to Great Britain was the presence of Indian students in Britain. They accorded enthusiastic welcome to any Indian visitor, especially to politicians. They discussed current political questions with great enthusiasm and originality which might well be copied by their elders in India. It was his great privilege to hear two Mahomedan students and two Madras non-Brahmins expressing sentiments against communal electorates and communal representation, and they rejected the presumptuous idea that these communities could not take care of themselves and that a benign bureaucracy must provide clutches for them by this communal representation.

