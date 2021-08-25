From the Archives (August 25, 1971): Indian cricket’s finest hour

25 August 2021 00:15 IST

Madras, Aug. 25: India’s victory over England in the final test at the Oval on Tuesday which was heard over radio by enthusiastic lovers of the game all over the country brought to an end England’s grand unbeaten record in the 28 Tests since 1968. With one Test won and the other two drawn, India has won the series to reach a mile-stone in its cricket history. It was the first ever win for India against England on English soil. It was India’s superb fielding as typified by Solkar’s spectacular catch that sent back Knott and splendid spin-bowling exemplified by Chandrasekhar’s match-winning spell (six for 38) which sent England crashing to a paltry total of 101 in the second innings, England’s lowest against India, which tilted the scales in India’s favour. The series proved most exciting with fortunes fluctuating from one side to the other. At Lord’s India let slip a golden opportunity of getting off to a flying start and eventually struggling for a draw, rain after tea helping in no small measure. The second Test at Old Trafford belonged to England and it was the weather that definitely came to India’s rescue. At the Oval the game was unpredictable till the end. England, which appeared to hold the initiative with a first innings lead of 71 runs, was skittled out for 101. India made the requisite runs for the loss of six wickets shortly after lunch on the final day with Abid Ali making the winning stroke with a four when it required three runs for a victory.

Advertising

Advertising