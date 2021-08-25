From the Archives (August 25, 1921): Threatened situation

25 August 2021 00:15 IST

Coimbatoire, August 22: Though Coimbatore is known as one of the districts of notoriety for grave crimes, never before this, was the situation so grave as it is for some time past. For all crimes affecting life, the existence of toddy shops in thickly populated centres of the town, in lonely attris, near temples and fresh-water wells account most. In broad daylight and in open markets, a serious riot occured last year and ended in the cold blooded murder of one of the market goers, and in the fatal injury of another. A few men were apprehended but the case ended against the prosecution. The head of the Vellala community... met in conference with coconut tree owners and appealed to them to stop trees being allowed for purposes of tapping toddy. This had the desired effect and the matter went up one step further.

