From the Archives (August 25, 1920): Non-Co-operation(From an editorial)

25 August 2020 00:15 IST

We desire to draw the earnest attention of our readers to the account published elsewhere of an interview with the Hon. Mr. V.J. Patel, Joint General Secretary to the Indian National Congress, who has just returned to India after ably championing the cause of this country in the land of its rulers. His opinions are entitled to particular respect because to an intense patriotism he has now added the weight of his experiences in England where he has been in touch with progressive circles, while he has been a keen student while there of the movements for self-determination in other lands such as Ireland and Egypt. His outlook on politics is not bounded by the parish-pump, neither does his patriotism run to impracticable extremes. That Mr. Patel’s enthusiasm takes a more severely practical turn than that of others, we submit, is no reason for thinking that he is trying to move with the current. Mr. Patel was naturally impressed with the views upon the Indian situation held by our friends of the Labour Party.

Advertising

Advertising