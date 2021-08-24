From the Archives (August 24, 1971): U.S. keen on mending relations

24 August 2021 00:15 IST

New Delhi, August 23: The United States is taking steps to put back Indo-American relations on an even keel before the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, visits Washington in November for talks with President Nixon. An effort is being made, both in Washington and New Delhi, to get over the embarassment of a near breakdown in Indo-American communication and revive contacts at various levels to clear the decks for more candid and purposeful exchanges between the two Governments. The State Department is reported to have privately sounded the Indian Embassy in Washington about mutually convenient dates for the next round of the much postponed bilateral talks which serve as a useful forum for a free and frank exchange of views on almost any problem of interest to either Government. The first round of these talks was held in New Delhi in 1968 and the second one in Washington a year later. The third round in the series was to have taken place in New Delhi early this year, but it was postponed because of the mid-term parliamentary election. It was put off again after the Bangla Desh crisis since there was hardly any meeting ground between the two Governments for a fruitful discussion on the subject.

Advertising

Advertising