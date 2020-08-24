From the Archives (August 24, 1970): Individualism in Invention(From an editorial)

24 August 2020 00:15 IST

Nothing obscures vision more than conventional illusions. One such illusion that has been nurtured with the emergence of the large-scale firm is that “a benign Providence has made the modern industry of a few large firms an almost perfect instrument for inducing technical change.” A book review published in the first number of The Unilever Quarterly this year tellingly reminds one that much of the material progress of mankind has been due to the “Eureka” of independent inventors rather than what organised research in big firms has been able to contribute. In fact, the review adds, “research is a matter of finding out, of adding to knowledge; invention is a matter of creating something useful, often out of existing knowledge.” All scientific progress consists in the inventiveness of the independent inventor. Studies made on the sources of invention in the United States have confirmed that a good number of them ranging from air-cushion vehicles through the electronic digital computers to semi-synthetic penicillins are the outcome of the brain wave of independent individuals. And the peculiar thing about these persons is that the brain wave does not depend on any particular competence in that field of knowledge.

Advertising

Advertising