From the Archives (August 24, 1921): Anti-drink campaign in Salem

24 August 2021 00:15 IST

The Secretary of the Madras Provincial Congress Committee, writes :-

Trichinopoly, August 23: Re-sales are being attempted in this district. The special feature is that except in one taluq all the sales were ordered to be held on the same day, i.e., to-day, probably to prevent Congress workers from reaching all points. Congress workers have however gone to most of the Taluqs. Their chief function is to prevent possible disturbances in consequence of the strong feeling among the people and the huge crowds that collect in demonstrations against the toddy sales. In Salem, 17 shops were put up for sale to-day. Sixteen shops one after another were shouted out by the Deputy Collector, but no bidder came forward. For the seventeenth shop, two bidders came forward half-heartedly, who were kept by the Abkari Sub-Inspector under personal protection from morning up to 3 p.m. These two went through the process of bidding from Rs. 100 to Rs. 106, for which the shop was knocked down, though the average for the past five years was more than double this amount.

