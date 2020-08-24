From the Archives (August 24, 1920): Sanskrit pandit-graduates(From an editorial)

At a recent function in connection with the Madras Sanskrit College, Mr. N Subrahmanya Aiyar, retired Dewan Pushkar of Travancore, drew pointed attention to the need for providing adequate openings for the graduates of Sanskrit Colleges. At present, the colleges affiliated to the University undertake instruction only in certain subjects embraced under the head of Indian culture, and the men that are turned out cannot pitch their ambition higher than being pandits in schools and colleges. As their number as well as the prospects of pay and promotion are not sufficiently attractive, Sanskrit educational institutions have to draw in students on promise of free-fooding, etc. Mr. Subramanya Aiyar suggests that those integrated in Indian religion and culture would do well to organise a mission serving to institute some other means of more largely and profitably employing these pandit-graduates. We certainly agree with Mr. Subramanya Aiyar in thinking that these institutions cannot long go about on crutches as they have been doing, much less thrive and prosper. The subject is one deserving of serious consideration.