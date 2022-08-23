(From the Archives, August 23) Independence Day

Preparations are being done in Afghanistan for the annual celebration of Independence day. There will be festivities and sports at Kasuh and at all the provisional capitals. A small commission, headed by Major Brett of the political department, is about to proceed to Kabul to discuss with the Afghan government the details of a Trade Convention in pursuance of the terms of the treaty of 1921. With the increased traffic, especially heavy motor traffic between Peshwar and Kabul, the inadequacy of the present road which is subject to the full force of floods and storms and the exceptionally heavy rains of the present summer have reduced it to a very bad condition. The neglect of repairs was recently commented upon unfavourably by a Jelalabad newspaper. There has been a minor inter-tribal fighting among the Mohmads but this has died down. The number of raids has significantly decreased quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT