(From the Archives, August 23) Independence Day

August 22, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are being done in Afghanistan for the annual celebration of Independence day. There will be festivities and sports at Kasuh and at all the provisional capitals. A small commission, headed by Major Brett of the political department, is about to proceed to Kabul to discuss with the Afghan government the details of a Trade Convention in pursuance of the terms of the treaty of 1921. With the increased traffic, especially heavy motor traffic between Peshwar and Kabul, the inadequacy of the present road which is subject to the full force of floods and storms and the exceptionally heavy rains of the present summer have reduced it to a very bad condition. The neglect of repairs was recently commented upon unfavourably by a Jelalabad newspaper. There has been a minor inter-tribal fighting among the Mohmads but this has died down. The number of raids has significantly decreased quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app