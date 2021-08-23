From the Archives (August 23, 1971): Dairy Corpn. may import exotic cattle

New Delhi, August 22: A proposal is under the consideration of the Government to allow import of exotic cattle by private parties and co-operative institutions. In order to assist these parties in selecting quality animals and also to safeguard against diseases to which these exotic animals are prone to, the import will be canalised through the Indian Dairy Corporation. The Corporation has been asked us to work out a detailed scheme which will be finalised by Government later. There is considerable demand in India for foreign cattle breeds. The Tamil Nadu Government has intimidated a requirement of 85 males of Jersey, Friesian, Brown Swiss and Red Dane breeds for 1971-72. This request is now being considered by the Government of India. The Punjab Government wanted to set up an exotic cattle farm with an outlay of Rs. 12 lakhs. While it was considered earlier that the breed should be Jersey the State Government has since decided to set up a Brown Swiss cattle farm under an Indo-Swiss project. In consultation with technical experts, the State Government has chosen Patiala and Sangrur districts for cross breeding with Brown Swiss.