From the Archives (August 23, 1921): Indians in Kenya

23 August 2021 00:15 IST

Discussing the Indian claim to enjoy full rights of citizenship in any part of the Empire the “Daily Telegraph” says that Government is apparently going to cause Kenya to concede to the demand. The paper doubts whether this will convert Natal and Transvaal and rather imagines that South Africa will regard the question much in the same light as the white settlers in Kenya, who suggest that the transaction will turn British East Africa into Indian East Africa. The journal points out that brown immigrants outnumber the whites there already. It presents the Kenyans’ submission showing how Indians have reaped the benefit of English blood, toil and money expended and condemns the proposal which will benefit India and push into the background men who have redeemed Kenya from primitive savagery. The “Telegraph” expresses every respect for Indian aspirations and ambitions, but fails to understand why Indians should be made masters of a vast area which owes everything to England and the English. It says that if East Africa does not belong to England it belongs to the natives for whom we are morally responsible.

