From the Archives (August 20, 1971): Steps to meet problem of plenty of food

The Centre has decided to take emergency steps to tackle the problems of storage and movements of foodgrains arising out of bumper crops in the country this year. Briefing pressmen here to-day [New Delhi, August 19] after a conference of State Food Ministers, which, perhaps for the first time in Independent India’s history, discussed the problem of plenty in agriculture, the Union Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, said the State Food Ministers agreed that in view of the expected massive arrivals of foodgrains in the markets immediately after harvest, measures should be worked out to handle procurement and marketing. Mr. Ahmed, who had presided over the conference, said the State Food Ministers had unanimously agreed to evolve a co-ordinated approach by the Centre and the States to improve the storage and movement position following massive procurement of grain and the record wheat crop of over 23 million tonnes.