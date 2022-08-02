Archives

(From the Archives, August 2) In Parliament

August 02, 2022 00:10 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 22:56 IST

London, Aug. 1: In the House of Commons yesterday, an amendment to omit the fabric gloves and glove fabrics from the order which imposes 33 and third per cent duty on certain articles from Germany was defeated by 277 votes to 113. 30 Coalition Liberals voted with the Opposition. Sir William Edge, Coalition Liberal Whip, who represents the Lancashire constituency resigned from his position as Whip in order to vote against the order. Sir W. Edge, however, remains a Coalitionist. Replying to a question in the House, Sir Philip Lloyd Greame said that the value of manufactured goods imported into the United Kingdom during the six months ending June 30 totalled 112 million sterling, of which eleven million were of German origin. 24 ships flying the Soviet flag entered British ports during the past year, fifteen of which discharged cargo, principally timber, from Russia and Latvia.

