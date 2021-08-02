From the Archives (August 2, 1921): The Sikh Situation

02 August 2021 00:15 IST

Lahore, July 31- A Punjab Government Press Communique States: - On the afternoon of the 27th July H.E. the Governor and Sir John Maynard received a deputation from Chief Khalsa Dewan and discussed with them certain outstanding points in connection with the present Sikh situation. Another Communique states special permission was a few years ago granted to the Sikh community to wear Kirpans, but in granting this concession Government did not intend it to cover the case of large weapons or of ordinary swords and accordingly prosecutions were instituted a few months since against two Sikhs in Amritsar District for wearing such weapons or swords either in addition to or without ordinary Kirpans. The accused were convicted in both these cases but in view of the fact that the practice of wearing large weapons or ordinary swords appears to have now much diminished Government while reserving to themselves the power to take necessary action if the practice again becomes prevalent, have remitted the punishment to which the accused were sentenced in the two cases above referred to.

