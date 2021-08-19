From the Archives (August 19, 1971): Flood situation in Bihar

19 August 2021 00:15 IST

The Union Finance Minister Mr. Y.B. Chavan, who arrived here today for a two-day on the spot study of the flood havoc in the State, said that Bihar was faced with an “unbelievably grim situation caused by the recent unprecedented and devastating floods”. He said the State Government should reframe its Plan in view of the widespread loss to crops and property. Addressing the Bihar Ruling Congress Flood Committee, Mr. Chavan promised assistance from the Central Government but cautioned that the State Government and the people should not solely depend on Central assistance. “Bihar’s problem is a national problem and would be tackled on that basis,” he said. On the quantum of possible Central assistance, Mr. Chavan said, “I cannot off-hand give any figure. I would, however, urge you to keep in mind the limitations of the Union Government and multiple demands on its financial resources.” The unprecedented floods in Bihar have so far claimed 100 lives and forced over one million people to move out of their homes to places of safety. The Bihar Government has estimated the loss due to the floods at Rs. 134.68 crore.

