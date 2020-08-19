From the Archives (August 19, 1970): Aichi meets PM

The Japanese Foreign Minister, Mr. Kiichi Aichi, who arrived here [New Delhi] last night [August 17] on a goodwill mission, had his first round of talks to-day with the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, before calling on the President, Mr. V. V. Giri and the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, with special messages of greetings from Emperor Hirohito and Premier, Mr. Eisaku Sato, to them. Mr. Aichi’s talks with Mrs. Gandhi lasted 45 minutes. To-day’s talks with Mr. Swaran Singh which lasted 2 ½ hours were in the nature of a tour-de-horizon of South East Asia and the Pacific region — with the accent on what India and Japan could do to bring about a peaceful settlement of the Indo-China war. The two Foreign Ministers and their advisers will get down to detailed discussion on both regional and bilateral issues tomorrow before Mr. Aichi leaves for Pakistan on Thursday morning by the land route from Amritsar to Lahore. He will be the first foreign dignitary to cross the Indo-Pakistan border at the sensitive Wagah-Attari check-point after the 1965 conflict.