From the Archives (August 19, 1920): The Meston Award.(From an editorial)

Reuter’s summary of the Joint Committee Report seems to emphasise the obvious and leave the obscure points as they are, so that we think it better to defer comment on the latter. We shall for the present be content with referring to the Committee’s decision regarding the Meston Award. That decision unfortunately is that the Award, which is to be given legislative sanction by Rules 13 to 28 of the Devolution Rules under the Government of India Act, is to stand in all its essential features. This most arbitrary and unjust award, which has evoked the most bitter protest from all the provinces alike, one which has failed to satisfy anybody, neither the Provincial Governments nor the public, is defended by the Committee on the trite and easy grounds that it is inevitable and that it is impossible, “by a stroke of the pen, to remove inequalities which have resulted from long standing historical causes.” We are sorry that it did not occur to the Committee that the stroke of the pen which has the audacity and coolness to seek to perpetuate age-long injustices might as well have the power to remedy these injustices, if those who wielded it were so minded.