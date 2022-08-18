Labour legislation

Bombay, Aug. 17: Lecturing at the Wilson College this afternoon on some current labour problems, Mr. Findlay Shirras, Labour Commissioner to the Government of Bombay, referred to the dangers of hasty legislation in labour matters and the unwisdom of following English legislation without due regard to local conditions. He said it was necessary to proceed slowly in these matters. In the case of workmen’s compensation, for example, the Government of Bombay consulted no less than 51 bodies and persons and, while there was no doubt about the principle, the details bristled with difficulties which the local government alone was in a position to know. Every consideration, he said, should be given to a careful study of local conditions and hasty legislation in the Central legislation would not be expedient. In conclusion, the lecturer gave interesting figures in connection with the progress of housing work in Bombay and said that by the end of 1928 to 1929, there would be 625 chawls with 50,000 tenements which would house approximately one fifth of the present population of Bombay. Besides the Improvement Trust, millowners were building tenements for housing industrial workers.