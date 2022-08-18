Hurdle to Ganga-Cauvery project

New Delhi, Aug. 17: The Ganga-Cauvery project, which has been cleared by a U.N team of experts, could not be inaugurated on August 15 as had been proclaimed by both Mr. C. Subramaniam and Mr. Mohan Dharia because it was found in the last minute that there was a legal lacuna. The U.N. team of experts has said that the whole concept of linking the Ganga with the Cauvery is not a dream scheme but is a practical proposition which could be brought into being with sustained effort by the Union Government in cooperation with the States through which the rivers and their feeder canals run. However, the team has suggested a number of studies to be undertaken before the scheme is actually put through. Dr. K.L. Rao, Union Minister for Irrigation and Power, showed great keenness in implementing the project and he received the support of the Planning Commission when Mr. C. Subramaniam was in charge of planning. Several rounds of discussions were held to study its feasibility and finally, it was resolved that specialists from the U.N. should be associated with it.