From the Archives (August 18, 1920): Memorial by Anglo-Indians(From an editorial)

18 August 2020 00:15 IST

A memorial signed by about 30 Anglo-Indians, ladies and gentlemen, has been forwarded to the Secretary of State for India and H.E. the Viceroy empathetically protesting against the “serious and retrograde” steps being taken in certain European and Eurasian schools within and outside the city of Madras to abolish the vernacular in the curriculum of studies. The memorialists are of opinion that the proposed change in the curriculum took no account of the practical aspect of education as moulded by local conditions and the utility and importance of a working knowledge of the local vernacular in the case of a domiciled community. Apart from the utility of the knowledge of the vernaculars, their importance and value in service is a matter of common recognition. That Government should insist on the passing of vernacular test examinations in the case of I.C.S. men and other officers is a clear indication of their views in the matter.

