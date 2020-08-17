From the Archives (August 17, 1970): 12 Amarnath pilgrims die in storm

Twelve pilgrims died yesterday when a 15,000 strong pilgrims’ procession to the Amarnath cave shrine was caught in a rain and snow storm atop Sheshnag mountain, 13,000 ft. above sea level, according to official reports. The authorities have advised the pilgrims to abandon the pilgrimage. The decision to abandon the pilgrimage was taken at an emergency meeting this morning presided over by the State Tourism Minister, Mr. Noor Mohammad. The meeting was held in Pahalgam, the base camp of the pilgrimage. The Minister is there to personally supervise rescue and relief operations. An official spokesperson said contigents of police and teams of medical personnel in addition to those accompanying the pilgrims have been rushed to Seshnag and other advanced posts to help needy pilgrims. Over 200 police personnel and a team of doctors left with the pilgrims for the holy cave. Wireless contact is constantly being maintained with the pilgrim party - PTI reports