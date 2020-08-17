From the Archives (August 17, 1920): Self-supporting education(From an editorial)

17 August 2020 00:15 IST

The various defects in our existing educational system have induced great reformers and idealists in India to set up independent institutions, each emphasising an important principle in the training of youth. Captain J.W. Petaval’s scheme of self-supporting education, worked out in Maharajah of Kassimbazar’s Polytechnic Institute, Calcutta, aims at revolutionising the method of education by combining earning with learning on a basis of co-operative production in schools and colleges. It will be readily admitted that the present-day system is extremely deficient even in regard to the conventional educational ideals of character-training, intellectual equipment and physical development. The existing institutions, in their equipment and atmosphere, are far behind the advanced establishments in the West. The tyranny of examinations, the top-heavy arrangements in the curricula of studies, the absence of vocational training, the lack of proper guidance and personal touch between the teacher and pupil and the almost absolute indifference shown to the student’s health by our educational authorities are all notorious features of our educational system which cause much misery to the country’s youth and involve enormous wastage of national energy.

