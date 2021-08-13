From the Archives (August 13, 1971): Fight to stop big underground test

Washington, August 12: Conservatives and anti-war groups are pressing a last-ditch fight to stop the largest underground nuclear test ever planned by the United States — a blast they say can lead to earthquakes, tidal waves and indiscriminate slaughter of wildlife. The battle ground is Amchitka Island, a barren volcanic rock in the Aleutian chain off Alaska. A five-megaton detonation equivalent to five million tons of TNT, is to be set off there in October in a test of the Spartan anti-missile missile. The issue is now in the courts as the opponents of the test seek a restraining order against the A.E.C. They claim the blast could violate the partial test ban treaty of 1963, as well as damage the environment if it vents radiation into the air and carries it beyond the Soviet border 1,100 kilometres away. The test is known as Cannikin — the name given to a hydrogen device to be buried and exploded in one of the deepest, widest, and most expensive holes ever dug. The cost of constructing the site and exploding the device is unofficially estimated at about $120 millions (Rs 90 crores). Critics of Pentagon and A.E.C. spending call it a needless experiment claiming that the Spartan warhead part of the safeguard anti-missile system, is already obselete and that the test is a waste of money and resources.