From the Archives (August 13, 1970): Resident Mission in Cuba

The latest instalment of what is described sarcastically by some right-wing critics here as the “pianissimo and fortissimo” of Indian diplomacy is the decision to open a resident mission in Cuba headed by a Charge d’Affaires, while the Ambassador in Mexico will continue to be concurrently accredited to the Castro Government. Instead of posting a junior Foreign Service functionary as is customary in such cases, the Government proposes to appoint a former Youth Congress leader presumably to give some political importance to this gesture. In the normal course, such a decision to have a resident representative in the capital of a country with which India has been maintaining diplomatic relations since long would not have evoked much public interest, even if the appointment was intended to be a sinecure under the spoils system. But in the present topsy-turvy context it is acquiring certain political overtones out of all proportion to its intrinsic importance. In their anxiety to give credence to the charge of subservience to the Soviet Union, the Prime Minister’s political opponents cannot resist the temptation to seize on such instances and project them as part and parcel of a continual process of obeisance to Moscow by the Government.