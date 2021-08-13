From the Archives (August 13, 1921): The Washington Conference.

The problem of the Pacific is going to be a knotty and delicate one. There seems to be good ground for the misgivings of those who think that the proposed conference is likely to do as much harm as it will do good. The position of Japan, in particular, is very indefinite. She has expressed her readiness to discuss the possibilities of disarmament, but is apparently indisposed to talk around the Washington table about what she deems to be her special interests in the Far East. Her attitude seems to imply the adoption of a sort of new Monroe Doctrine in regard to all matters affecting the Western Pacific. Consequently the drawing up of the Conference agenda will be a task of considerable difficulty. Then there are the peculiar interests of India and the Dominion Governments to be reckoned with. The position of India will require special consideration, but the Dominions are already putting forward claims to separate representations at the Conference. The United States Government is not disposed to regard this demand with favour, for it raises one of the points which kept the country out of the League of Nations.