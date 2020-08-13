From the Archives (August 13, 1920): The study of Indian poverty.

13 August 2020 00:15 IST

The poverty of India ever since the advent of British rule in the country is one of the almost universally admitted facts of modern Indian History. It is a matter of daily experience for the average Indian of the middle and lower classes whose hardships have been not a little enhanced. Indian politicians from the very beginning of their agitation recognised this as the direct outcome of foreign rule and exploitation and advanced it as an appealing argument for the grant of Home Rule. Foreign economists and historians, who have been owed serious thought on the subject, have also acknowledged this notorious feature of British administration in India, although in the diagnosis of the causes therefore, some of them have, not unnaturally, differed from the Indian view. The inevitable and direct connection of the problem with the poor average of Indian life, the appalling figures of avoidable infant mortality and the low level of development in education, agriculture and industry makes the problem one of importance.

