From the Archives (August 12, 1970): China strengthens its sea-arm

12 August 2020 00:15 IST

Peking is boosting the development of its naval and merchant vessels, in the interests of its national defence. Editorials have recently appeared in the Chinese press calling for vigorous efforts in this direction. Whether this is due to the quarrel with Russia or the realisation that the sea offers new opportunities for expansion is not clear. Communist China already has a large number of warships but many of them are obsolete vessels of Russian origin. In recent years, a considerable effort has been made to develop indigenous skills in the building of submarines, torpedo and missile boats for coastal defence. The latter have a capacity to launch surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 15 to 20 nautical miles. They are modelled on the Russian “Komar” and “Osa” class missile boats. In 1967, it was reported that China had started production of high-speed hydrofoil patrol craft. Another new warship launched in 1968 was a frigate, also based on the Soviet “Riga” type. Of the submarines, the majority are for coastal operations, but China also has a few ocean going-types capable of firing missiles. It takes a long time to build a navy and still longer to design ships suited to local conditions. Chinese ship-building had tended to concentrate on vessels capable of plying on the great rivers which link the seaports with the interior of the country. The large fleet of gunboats was intended to protect this shipping. In its external trade, China tended to charter foreign vessels to bring home the huge consignments of wheat and other supplies from other countries. It is probably now realised that much foreign exchange could be saved by building an ocean-going merchant marine.

Advertising

Advertising