From the Archives (August 12, 1921): Visitors to Museum and Library.

The decrease in the total number of visitors to the Government Museum and Connemara Public Library, as mentioned in the annual report for the year 1920-21, issued by the Superintendent of the Museum, is not satisfactorily explained. The Superintendent observes that the decrease is partly due to the fall in the number of visitors on Kannupongal and Dwadasi festivals. Even after excluding the festival occasions referred to, the average number of visitors in the year under report to the two buildings was 242,447 against 292,787 in the preceding year... The educative value of Museums and Libraries is too well known to demand special pleading and it is hoped that the authorities will carefully diagnose the real causes for the decrease in the number of visitors and try to adopt remedial and constructive methods to increase the popularity of the institutions. The report states that the question of adequate protection of buildings against fire was also taken up during the year, and the Museum and Library buildings have now been furnished with a number of additional fire appliances, and sanction has been obtained for the extension of the telephone to the Superintendent’s office, where it will be available for use in case of fire occurring at night.