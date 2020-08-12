From the Archives (August 12, 1920): An Echo of Amritsar.

12 August 2020 00:15 IST

Mrs. Easdon of Amritsar will be remembered as one of those persons who helped in their own way to make history in the Punjab. The search for her by the infuriated mob and her providential escape has moved so many to tearful indignation and opened the purse-strings of many a Memsahib in contribution towards a sword of honour for General Dyer. It was reserved for the Commissioner of the Bombay Corporation to show his sympathy for that unhappy lady in the most practical form. Amritsar being impossible, as reminiscent of too many terrible memories, as a place of residence and evangelisation, he translated her to a Maternity Home in Bombay founded by subscriptions from the Moslem community. The result was a mild breeze at a meeting of the Corporation when vigorous protests were made against the appointment, additional point being lent to them by the fact that the previous incumbent was calmly side-tracked into an honorary and perfectly innocuous supervisorship of the institution. In course of the discussion references were made to Mrs. Easdon’s record and the evidence of Nelly Benjamin was quoted. The latter, it will be remembered, helped at considerable risk to save Mrs. Easdon and she could hardly be considered prejudiced. The popular explanation of the mob’s attack was that it was infuriated by her callousness in refusing to attend the wounded in the earlier firing and her insulting remarks to them.

