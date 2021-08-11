From the Archives (August 11, 1971): Kennedy visits refugee camps

11 August 2021 00:15 IST

U.S. Democratic Senator Edward Kennedy was greeted by thousands of Bangla Desh refugees shouting slogans like “Joi Bangla”, “Kennedy zindabad” and “Sheikh Mujib zindabad” as he arrived at the Salt Lake camp on the outskirts of Calcutta [Calcutta, August 10]. Some of them carried placards saying “Make Yahya quit Bangla Desh, we will return in seven days,” “Thank you for coming to see us,” “Independent Banga Desh only solution,” “Helping Yahya is helping genocide” and “Save Democracy.” At camp No. 5 camp commandant Major S.K. Deb welcomed My. Kennedy and apprised him of the conditions there. Mr. Kennedy also inquired about the organisations working in the camp. On being asked, Maj. Deb told Mr. Kennedy that so far there had been no political activities in the camps. Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s press secretary Badsah requested Mr. Kennedy to save the life of the Sheikh and thus save democracy. Barrister Maudud Ahmed of Bangla Desh sought an interview “to present our case.” Mr. Kennedy assured them that he would try to find some time to meet Bangla Desh intellectuals. Mr. Kennedy, who was then taken around the camps by Maj. Deb and Col. Luthra of the Rehabilitation Ministry, talked with some refugees who broke down while narrating their sufferings at the hands of Pakistani army.

