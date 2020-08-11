From the Archives (August 11, 1970): Press Boycotts Congress (R) Meeting

Owing to the “callous” treatment meted out to pressmen, they decided to-day [August 10, 1970] to boycott the coverage of the proceedings of the Central Parliamentary Board of the Ruling Congress [New Delhi] which met under the presidentship of Mr. Jagjivan Ram. More than 30 pressmen were waiting at the Prime Minister’s residence, as the meeting was being held at the adjoining house. The security guards refused to permit pressmen to enter the premises even after the meeting was over on the plea that they had no orders for permitting them to enter the meeting place. And by the time pressmen got access to the place where the meeting was held, all the leaders had left. Thereupon, the pressmen decided not to publish news of the meeting in any of the daily papers.