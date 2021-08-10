From the Archives (August 10, 1921): Dr. Tagore’s message

The message delivered by Dr. Tagore in his lectures (said Mr. Bomanji) was one of harmony and peace. He strove to show that the Indian way of life, thought, and religion was not one of war. The materialistic civilisation of the West had found its fruition in militarism and imperialism — both radically the same; but what the war-worn world now needed was the spirituality and mysticism of the East, which could alone give lasting peace. The peace of the West was no real peace. As expressed in the Treaty of Versailles it was not worth the paper written on. To rise superior to the nationalism of the West, which was barbarism and cannibalism, the peoples must find spiritual unity with Nature and with the life of God in all humanity. Hitherto the West had gone to the East merely to exploit its material resources; whereas Dr. Tagore now invited the West to send its foremost minds to the East to acquire all that was best there of Eastern culture, and in return to offer all the intellectual fruits of the West.