A hundred years ago, AUGUST 1, 1922 Archives

Ionian autonomy

August 01, 2022 00:10 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:49 IST

London, July 31: The problem of Asia Minor is complicated by the Greek proclamation of the autonomy of Ionia including Smyrna. The proclamation made by Stergiades, Greek High Commissioner at Smyrna, invited the inhabitants of the occupied regions to share the administration by the creation of local councils, but there will be no Parliament. A civil guard will be enlisted locally, but the Greek army will be responsible for the defence of the country. It is stated that the order for publication of the proclamation says that Western Asia Minor having recovered freedom cannot return under Turkish administration and Greece is called on to institute the basis of durable administration using all local power.

