From the Archives (April 8, 1970): Body to study beating up of M.Ps.

The Lok Sabha to-day (April 7) decided to refer to the Privileges Committee the beating by the police of some members of Parliament yesterday and their being prevented from proceeding to the Lok Sabha even while it was in session. The motion for referring the matter to the Committee was made by the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ram Subhag Singh, and supported by Mr. R. D. Bhandare (Ruling Congress). The Speaker held the motion to be in order. When the Law Minister rose to say something after the Speaker had given his consent to move the motion Opposition members shouted him down and said that unless he had some objection to the reference, he need not rise. The Speaker said he did not think there was any objection and asked Dr. Singh to move the motion. The Speaker said he had received notices of identical motions from 10 members including Dr. Ram Subhag Singh. He also received from Mr. K. L. Gupta (Jan Sangh) notice of another motion which, he said, related to a different matter.