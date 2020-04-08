From the Archives (April 8, 1920): Oxford History of India.(From an Editorial)

The true object of history, in the words of Mr. Federick Harrison, is to show us the life of the human race in its fulness and to follow up the tale of its continuous and difficult evolution. Judged from this accepted standard, Mr. Vincent A. Smith’s recent work, “The Oxford History of India” fails to fulfill its function. It is rather unfortunate that his point of view should be one that generally pervades the psychology of almost all European or American students of Oriental culture and politics sicklied over with the dogma, of the “Superior race!” Mr. Benoy Kumar Sarkar in his admirably critical view of Mr. Smith’s “The Oxford History of India” remarks that the sense of historical perspective is lacking in the book and that Mr. Smith has been led, in spite of himself, to interpret his entire story with an eye to the “event of 1757” as if the three of four thousand years of Hindu political life and Indo-Saracenic evolution were merely preliminary to Plassey. He also notices in the pages of the book a strong current of prejudice that is born of the political propaganda on behalf of the vested interests and the powers that be, to which Mr. Smith’s scholarship happens to be harnessed.