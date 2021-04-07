From the Archives (April 7, 1921): Chamber of Princes

A Press Communique says: The Standing Committee of the Chamber of Princes has recently been in session at Delhi to consider questions regarding the representation of the States under the minority administration in the Chamber of Princes. The agenda for the next meeting of the Chamber of Princes contains matters connected with the codification of political practice. Their Highnesses Maharaja of Bikaner, Gwalior and Navanagar, Maharaja Rana of Jhallawar and Nawab of Patanpur came to Delhi for the meetings which were also attended by the Hon'ble Dr. Tej Bahadur Sapra, The Hon'ble Sir John Wood , and the Hon'ble A.C. Chatterjee. Mr. H.N. Hutchinson, Mr. M.G.L. Corbett and Colonel W.D. Waghorn were also present at some of the meetings and supplied the committee with information in regard to various subjects which came under discussion.